The Russians opened a monument to the military from the ship, the loss of which the Russian Federation does not recognize

Evgenia Sokolenko 05:25, 06/20/23 UNIAN

The opening ceremony was even banned from filming – the phones were taken away from the guests.

Russian invaders do not recognize their losses / photo ua.depositphotos.com

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, a monument was opened to the Russian invaders from the crew of the Vasily Bekh tugboat , which was destroyed by a Harpoon missile near Zmeiny Island in 2022. At the same time, the Russian Federation has not officially recognized the loss of this vessel.

This is reported by the Russian media Agency with reference to the father of one of the soldiers who died on the cruiser “Moskva” – Dmitry Shkrebets.

As indicated, the monument is located on the territory of an illegal military unit of the rescue team of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. Photographing and filming the event was allowed only to the press service of the Russian Navy, while the phones were confiscated from the guests.

According to Shkrebets, it took the occupiers from the tugboat crew and relatives of the dead soldiers nine months of “bureaucratic struggle” for the Russian authorities to admit that the ship had participated in the war against Ukraine at all.

In the documents of the investigation, which Shkrebets allegedly saw, it is stated that the crew of the Vasily Bekh voluntarily went to war against Ukraine, without orders from the leadership of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

Destruction of the Russian fleet

In April 2022, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy “Moskva” , which participated in the capture and management of the Snake Island, was hit and sank.

The tug “Vasily Bekh” was transporting ammunition, weapons and personnel of the “Tor” anti-aircraft missile system to Zmeiny Island. June 17, he went to the bottom.

Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Neizhpapa said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces as a whole destroyed 18 Russian naval vessels . He noted that this number includes both ships and boats.

https://www.unian.net/war/rossiyane-otkryli-pamyatnik-voennym-s-korablya-poteryu-kotorogo-rf-ne-priznaet-12299394.html

Like this: Like Loading...