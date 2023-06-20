Russian defense minister threatens to strike ‘decision making centers in Ukraine’ if Crimea is attacked

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu threatened to carry out strikes on “decision-making centers” in Ukraine, if the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at the occupied Crimea, reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.
“According to our information, the leadership of the armed forces of Ukraine plans to carry out strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, including Crimea, using HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles,” Shoygu said during the meeting of Russian military commanders.
Shoygu claims that the occupied Ukrainian peninsula is outside the combat zone, so the Russian military leadership will consider possible strikes on Crimea as involvement of the United States and Great Britain in the war and will hit back at the “decision-making centers in Ukraine.”
Shoygu also complained that since June 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have carried out 263 attacks on the positions of the Russian troops.
https://uawire.org/russian-defense-minister-threatens-to-strike-decision-making-center-in-ukraine-if-crimea-is-attacked
He clearly doesn’t like war. Too bad. The war will be carried to Crimea and Russia will be driven out. With a long range drone in hand, the Ukrainians can reach a lot more and if Shoigu wants to play that game, he won’t like what comes back.
Just what are you going to attack the decision making centre’s with, everything you tried has failed, since the Patriots arrived?
Unless we all will die in a nuclear fire RuSSia will not be able to defeat the United States. Yet the insufficient military support for Ukraine so far makes it very unlikely Crimea can be retaken.
Shooy-gooey sure has a vivid imagination. I think that the cockroaches would have already hit Ukraine’s decision-making centers, several times over, if they had a chance. We’ll chalk this gibberish up as having a real yawn factor.