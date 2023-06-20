News From FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

June 20

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz

SAMP/T is already in Ukraine. Macron for the first time officially confirmed the information about the deployment of the complex in Ukraine.

This is the first long-range anti-missile system in Europe and an analogue of the American Patriot.

@ Denys Davydov

Another post from the same site, by Zev Arye Diamond:

June 20

MARK MY WORDS !!!!!!

This year on Ukrainian Independence Day. Ukraine 🇺🇦 will finally be free from Ruzzia and that Dictator Putin will face his Doom at The Hague and President Zelensky will declare Victory for Ukraine 🇺🇦 will be rebuilt to her ultimate glory of Mankind !!!!!!

Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦 !!!!!!

Slava Ukraini !!!!!!

Reply from Ursula Frommhold:

A wonderful post, my dream, your words give hope, dear Zev Arye ❤️🙏!! But, the Ukrainian Independence Day is already on August 24th, so there isn’t that much time left. But okay, let’s wait and see… SLAVA UKRAINI 🇺🇦💙💛🙏

Putler started the war for no reason!! He has brought so much suffering, destruction and death to Ukraine 💔😭😭😭!! He is a war criminal, a murderer, a biggg liar, a despot, a monster, the devil in person and he is evil personified!! I wish him the worst of all, I wish him, that karma does the very best job with him !! Putler has to pay for his atrocities and any punishment, no matter how harsh, is far too small for him!! Putler should suffer = physically and mentally!! He must be brought to justice before the International Court of Justice in The Hague!! This monster needs to be shown to the world ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️

Dennis Wolf:

I hope. I’d love to see Pitler loose and make Russia look like idiots. I hope the Russian citizens can figure out what is really going on and revolt. DOWN WITH PUTIN.

Oleh Belokolos:

Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦. We will win!

Reply from Ursula Frommhold:

Oleh Belokolos

YESSS, I am very sure, that Ukraine will win, because the Ukrainian soldiers are THE BEST OF THE BEST!! GLORY TO UKRAINE!! GLORY TO THE AWESOME UKRAINIAN ARMY 🇺🇦💙💛💪💪👏👏👏

Kind regards, prayers and hope for your country from Germany 🇩🇪❤️🙏🍀

Wsib Corruption:

Another post from Canela Lisa:

🤬 Hungary keeps 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war in isolation!

Ukraine is taking active measures to return home the prisoners of war whom Hungary took from the Russian Federation without the knowledge of the Ukrainian government or international human rights organizations. This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nikolenko:

💬 All attempts by Ukrainian diplomats in recent days to establish direct contact with Ukrainian citizens were unsuccessful.

This, as well as the information received from the relatives of some of them, shows that the assurances of the Hungarian authorities about the allegedly free status of Ukrainian defenders in Hungary are not true.

According to Nikolenko, Ukrainians are actually kept in isolation, they do not have access to open sources of information. Communication with relatives takes place in the presence of third parties, they are refused to establish contact with the Embassy of Ukraine.

💬 Such actions of Budapest call into question the declared humanitarian motives for the deportation of Ukrainians to Hungary. In addition, they can be qualified as a violation of the provisions of the European Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms , – added the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

@ukraine_report

And another one from Canela:

Russians attempting assaults in Lyman and Kupiansk directions in Ukraine’s northeast – Defense Ministry

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister says Russia is conducting active offensive actions in the Lyman and Kupiansk directions, having reinforced its units in the east and “trying to seize the initiative from us.” According to her, Russians haven’t abandoned their plans to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and these directions are now main in Russian offensive activities.

And another one :

❗️The USA and its allies received guarantees from China not to provide military aid to the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine, — Secretary of State Antony Blinken following the results of the meetings in Beijing.

“We and other countries have received guarantees from China that it does not and will not provide lethal support to Russia. We appreciate that,” he said.

At the same time, the US is concerned about the possible transfer of technologies to Russia by Chinese companies. Washington urges Beijing to exercise vigilance.

Patrick Earnest McGrath:

When you look at Ukraine claw back tiny village after village and you look at the long boot shaped occupied area you have to wonder just what kind of liberation Putin had in mind. He already has the largest [failing] country in the world full of Potemkin examples of fake prosperity barely managed or sustained. So if things froze at this moment what kind of life could he supply to any Ukrainian other than abject poverty or slavery. Such is the life of Kleptocracies and whether its North Korea or Putin’s empty promises can he offer any more than a good lie, for the occupied, or the same hopelessness his own people experience every day.

