It will easily reach Moscow: Ukraine has successfully used its own long-range UAV

Inna Andalitskaya, Anastasia Pechenyuk16:48, 06/20/23

Six months ago, it was announced that the UAV was at the final stage of testing.

The state concern Ukroboronprom announced the successful use of a Ukrainian-made unmanned aerial vehicle with a range of 1,000 kilometers .

On Tuesday, June 20, the press secretary of Ukroboronprom, Natalya Sad, posted a photo on Facebook with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, Commander of the Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk and director of the concern Yuriy Gusev.

“After successfully using our drone for 1,000 km,” the photo’s caption reads.

Ukraine has successfully used its own long-range UAV / photo Natalka Sad

Details on the use of a new drone that could be reached from Kyiv to Moscow (the distance between the capitals is about 750 kilometers) have not yet been disclosed.

Recall that in October 2022, Ukroboronprom reported that they were completing the development of strike UAVs with a range of 1,000 kilometers and a warhead weight of 75 kg. In December, it became known that the Ukroboronprom concern was moving to the final stage of testing a new UAV.

Production of UAVs in Ukraine – what you need to know

In August last year, Ukraine developed its own program for the development of unmanned systems for the Security and Defense Forces of our state. As part of the program, partnerships with private UAV developers were to be strengthened. The goal is the rapid and safe production of drones for the army.

In January, it became known that the Defense Ministry was starting large-scale purchases of Ukrainian-made drones .

In February, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that during the 8 months of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, more UAVs were allowed to operate than in the last 5 years.

On June 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed bills to abolish VAT and import duties on drone parts , which will make life much easier for Ukrainian UAV manufacturers.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...