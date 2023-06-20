In Russia, the largest gunpowder factory caught fire, four people died

Evgenia Sokolenko16:26, 06/20/23

The cause of the fire was the “human factor”.

In the city of Kotovsk, Tambov region of Russia , the building of the largest powder factory in the Russian Federation caught fire.

According to the propaganda media, information about the explosion was received around 14:00.

“According to preliminary information, there was a fire in the building of the gunpowder factory,” the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations notes.

Information about the area of ​​the fire is being specified, but it is known that four people died and two more were injured. However, according to some media reports, five people actually died, and 12 were injured in general.

The governor of the region claims that the cause of the fire was not a terrorist attack, but a “human factor”. Despite the incident, the plant continues to operate, production has not been stopped.

According to The Moscow Times , the Tambov powder factory produces more than 200 types of products, including pyroxylin powders for small arms, hand grenades and grenade launchers, artillery and mortar ammunition, as well as tumbler toys.

It is indicated that this plant was founded during the reign of Emperor Nicholas II. The enterprise was forced to sharply increase production to supply the occupying army. To do this, they hired hundreds of new workers.

This plant is classified as dangerous. Explosions have already occurred on its territory in 2015-2016. Then 7 people became victims.

Fires at Russian factories

In Russia, strategic factories regularly burn. So, earlier a powerful fire broke out on the territory of a research and production complex in the Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Federation. The fire engulfed one of the workshops at the plastics plant.

In addition, on March 5, a powerful explosion thundered on the territory of the Moscow Coke and Gas Plant.

As UNIAN reported earlier, on April 29, a fire broke out in Perm, Russia, on the territory of the Motovilikha Plants enterprise, which is the only Russian manufacturer of multiple launch rocket systems and is under EU sanctions.

An unmanned aerial vehicle crashed on the territory of a plant for the development of missiles for air defense systems in the city of Khimki (Moscow Region).

Also in Moscow, the V.V. Chernyshev Machine-Building Plant, which manufactures engines for MiG aircraft, was on fire .

