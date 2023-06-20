scradge1

Euromaidan Press (Twitter)

June 20

Ukraine received a total of 45 Soviet-era fighter jets from its Western partners.

Currently EP’s site is down. There is an article there that needs publishing. Hopefully it will be back soon.

  1. These old aircraft can still hurt the putinaZi murder gang if they can be retrofitted with long range air-to-air missiles. Urgent requirement.

