End of large-scale alarm in Ukraine: arrivals in Zaporozhye and Lviv were recorded

Over Kyiv, air defense systems destroyed two dozen air targets.

On the night of Tuesday, June 20, an air raid alert sounds in a number of regions, Ukrainians were warned about the missile danger .

The official Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged residents of Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd and Odesa regions not to ignore the alarm. They also warned about the likelihood of the invaders using shock drones.

Now it has been announced in Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson, Nikolaev, Odesa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.

According to Suspіlny , explosions occurred in Zaporozhye. There are no official comments from the authorities yet.

Updated at 01:31: Cherkasy region – missile danger, the threat of using strike UAVs.

Updated at 01:43: Residents of the Vinnitsa region are warned about the missile danger and the threat of attack drones.

Updated at 02:10: End of missile danger in Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.

Now the threat of strike UAVs in the Kyiv region, they announced an air alert.

Updated at 02:33: In the Poltava and Sumy regions, the threat of the use of shock UAVs.

Updated at 02:45: An alarm was announced in the Chernivtsi and Khmelnytsky regions. The Air Force warns of the threat of drones.

The Office of the President urged not to ignore the alarm and not to stop the work of air defense.

Updated at 03:00: Alarm in the Zhytomyr region, there is a threat of Iranian drones. In Chernivtsi and Khmelnitsky – rocket. Also, the alarm was announced in Kyiv.

Updated at 03:11: Alarm in Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. In Odesa, Kherson and Nikolaev – the end of the threat.

Updated at 03:42: In the Chernihiv region, the threat of using shock UAVs.

Updated at 03:55: Air defense works in Kyiv, according to the KGVA.

Updated at 04:05: In Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions – the end of the missile threat, in Rivne and Lviv – the threat of drones.

In the Zaporizhzhya OVA, they told the details of the attack on Zaporozhye and the suburbs. The targets of the occupiers were communications, property and equipment of agricultural and farming, as well as a popular vacation spot. Information about the victims was not received.

Updated at 04:20: Ends sounded in Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk and Kirovograd regions.

Updated at 04:28: Alarms in Volyn and Rivne regions.

Updated at 04:57: Explosions sounded in Lviv, an UNIAN correspondent reports.

Updated at 05:10: Repeated explosions in Lviv, an UNIAN correspondent reports. The head of the OVA, Kozitsky, warns that the threat remains.

Updated at 05:12: The Mayor of Lviv commented on the attack. “You yourself can hear everything well. There are explosions in Lvov and the region. Stay in cover, or at least in the corridor,” he wrote.

Updated at 06:20: According to preliminary data, a hit in a critical infrastructure facility was recorded in Lviv. This was announced by the head of the Lviv OVA Maxim Kozitsky. According to him, as a result of the arrival, people were not injured. “There was a fire. All services are working at the site,” he specified and added that the end of the air raid alarm sounded in the region.

Updated at 6:33 am: Almost two dozen hostile targets were detected and destroyed by air defense forces and means in the airspace around Kyiv, the KMVA reported.

