Denmark approves military assistance package of EUR 2.95B for Ukraine

The Parliament of Denmark (Folketing) has approved another package of military assistance to Ukraine for 2023-2028, totaling EUR 2.95 billion.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Great news from Copenhagen: the Folketing approved another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth 2.95 billion euros for 2023 -2028,” Reznikov wrote.

In this regard, Reznikov thanked Morten Bødskov, Troels Lund Poulsen, and the Danish people.

“Every growl of Leopard and salvo of CAESAR is a salute in your honor. And your participation in the ‘Bird Coalition’ will add to this orchestra the sounds from the sky that we long for,” Reznikov added.

A reminder that the Danish government is ready to transfer the F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if the United States, which produces these aircraft, approves this step.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

