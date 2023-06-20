Uncover the truth behind the Kremlin’s claims of demilitarization in Ukraine. Despite Putin’s assertions, experts reveal a different reality – one where Ukraine’s Armed Forces have become stronger than ever before. With the support of Western partners, Ukraine has acquired advanced military equipment, mastered new technologies, and showcased remarkable efficiency on the battlefield. Meanwhile, evidence suggests Russia’s military capabilities are faltering, relying on outdated equipment and subpar drones. Join us as we expose the true state of Russia’s ‘demilitarization.’

