Defense Forces advancing in Tavria direction: Enemy lost 5 companies, 13 tanks

In the Tavria direction, the Russian forces lost more than five companies killed and wounded in a day, 46 units of military equipment were destroyed or damaged.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The defense forces are advancing in the Tavria direction,” Tarnavskyi wrote.

According to him, “rocket and artillery troops completed 1,487 fire missions throughout the day.”

“Also, over the past day, the enemy lost more than five companies killed and wounded. 46 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed or damaged,” the commander informed.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 13 tanks, 7 IFVs, armored personnel carriers, Supercam and Shahed-136 UAVs, four 2C19 Msta-S howitzers, 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, a Buk missile system, two MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns, a Zoopark radar, and a Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system.

In addition, five enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to June 20, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 221,460 Russian invaders.

