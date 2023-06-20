Border guards “attacked” Belarusian colleagues with drones with potatoes (video)

Angela Bachevskaya00:03, 06/20/23

According to the border guard, the Belarusians did not know what it was and fled.

Ukrainian border guards continue to troll colleagues from Belarus , which is helping Russia in its war against our country. One of the border guards admitted that once the neighbors were “attacked” by drones with potatoes.

“What kind of ** would we have? Let’s just say that we have our friends nearby who love potatoes. Then, for example, drop potatoes on an outfit with drones. It was trolling of the 99th level,” the border guard said in the program stupid questions to the border guard” on the YouTube channel ISLND TV .

The man also described the reaction of the Belarusian border guards to such an “attack”.

“They ran away, they don’t know that this potato is flying at them. Moreover, it is sacred for them. We thought they would fall to their knees and sing praises to the potato, but they ran away,” he added.

