Ukrainian Soldiers destroy Russia’s suicide tank full of explosives

Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian 70-year-old T-54/55 tank filled with explosives and coming to Ukrainian trenches to blow them.
Russians packed the ancient tank with tons of explosives and remotely drove them at Ukranian trenches.
The suicide tank hits a mine and slows down and a Ukrainian soldier then hits it with an anti-tank weapon, blowing the tank up in a massive fireball.
Pro-Russian channel ‘Romanov’ claimed that Russian soldiers had stuffed the Soviet-era T-54 tank with six tons of explosives before attempting to blow up Ukrainian soldiers. Russian media claimed that the remote-controlled explosive device caused a number of Ukrainian casualties, but those figures could not be confirmed.
The T-54/55 is the most-produced tank in military history. The Soviets produced a staggering 83,500 tanks. The Poles and Czechs made 21,000 more. China cloned it and made sure North Korea, North Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia had as many as they needed.
Russia has used the Syrian-style tactic with suicide combat vehicles at least twice.
One comment
“Russian media claimed that the remote-controlled explosive device caused a number of Ukrainian casualties, but those figures could not be confirmed.”
I doubt even one Ukrainian received even a scratch. This primitive tactic by the orcs, smacks of real desperation, and achieved nothing,except making a loud noise..