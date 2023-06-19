Ukrainian Soldiers destroy Russia’s suicide tank full of explosives

Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian 70-year-old T-54/55 tank filled with explosives and coming to Ukrainian trenches to blow them.

Russians packed the ancient tank with tons of explosives and remotely drove them at Ukranian trenches.

The suicide tank hits a mine and slows down and a Ukrainian soldier then hits it with an anti-tank weapon, blowing the tank up in a massive fireball.

Pro-Russian channel ‘Romanov’ claimed that Russian soldiers had stuffed the Soviet-era T-54 tank with six tons of explosives before attempting to blow up Ukrainian soldiers. Russian media claimed that the remote-controlled explosive device caused a number of Ukrainian casualties, but those figures could not be confirmed.

This is probably one of the reasons why Russian T-54/55 tanks were brought to the front.



This tank that was filled with explosives and sent to UA positions, but it's good that everything worked out – it ran into a mine and was destroyed with an anti-tank grenade launcher. pic.twitter.com/4pdb3UPhjz — MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) June 19, 2023

The T-54/55 is the most-produced tank in military history. The Soviets produced a staggering 83,500 tanks. The Poles and Czechs made 21,000 more. China cloned it and made sure North Korea, North Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia had as many as they needed.

Russia has used the Syrian-style tactic with suicide combat vehicles at least twice.

