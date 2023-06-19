Robin Horsfall.

June 19

The so called ‘peace plan’ mission by African leaders To Kyiv and then Moscow is a Russian sponsored effort to undermine President Zelensky’s firm position, which states, ‘Russia must withdraw from all Ukrainian territory before negotiations can commence’.

The leverage that Putin has over the Africans is the grain supply that come from Ukraine. If Putin threatens the supply again by closing shipments from Odesa food prices in Africa will increase and lead to starvation. Added to this many of these leaders only maintain their positions at home as a result of Russian military support. So the African leaders are frightened of losing military support and enough food to keep their people from revolution.

Their initial visit to Ukraine is a deception designed to give the impression of taking the middle ground, however, that is not the case. The Africans are acting for Putin. The only peace they are proposing is a cessation of hostilities on his behalf in order to give Putin an advantage, a pause a moment to regroup and destroy Ukrainian momentum. Fortunately Zelensky is not as easily deceived as the even handed western media. They are bought and paid for, any pretence of neutrality is a false one.

What is annoying is how everyone in the peace game is playing along so as not to open themselves to accusations of being ‘warmongers’ or being ‘against peace’. They sing and dance around, signally avoiding the obvious, the whole performance is a lie! Putin lies, the African leaders lie out of necessity and the media pretend to believe them. We know they are lying, they know we know they are lying and because everyone is lying together no one has the courage to tell the obvious truth.

Putin is blackmailing these people with the threat of withdrawing military support and food. If they don’t play his game he can ruin them. South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegal’s Macky Sall, Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema and Comoros President Azali Assoumani and senior politicians from Uganda, Egypt and the Congo. South Africa has been holding hands with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began.

Putin cannot continue to fight at home and in Africa at the same time. He is dragging the streets and museums in Russia for manpower and weapons. What can Africa give to in return for support. Votes at the UN? Humanitarian pressure on Zelensky for his persistence or perhaps sending thousands of innocent Africans to fight Putin’s behalf? It is only a matter of time before that bloody great elephant in the room stamps on our feet to show us the truth.

Slava Ukraini!

Robin Horsfall

Elephant in the room, by peppy on Deviant Art.

