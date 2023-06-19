NYT: Part of the purchased weapons was not delivered to Ukraine, and some of the donated weapons are unusable

Marta Gichko15:47, 06/19/23

Ukraine refrains from complaining about suppliers so as not to aggravate relations with them.

Ukraine did not receive part of the paid weapons, and some of the donated weapons are suitable only for spare parts.

The New York Times writes about this with reference to two interlocutors informed about the purchase of weapons for Ukraine, a top Ukrainian official and official documents of the Ukrainian government.

As of the end of 2022, Kyiv had paid more than $800 million to arms suppliers on contracts that had not been fully or partially fulfilled, according to the government. Informed interlocutors said that some of the missing weapons were eventually delivered, and in other cases, brokers returned the money.

As of early spring 2023, hundreds of millions of dollars had been paid, including to state-owned companies, for weapons that were never delivered, one source said.

Deputy Defense Minister Vladimir Gavrilov confirmed that there were cases when Ukraine paid money but did not receive weapons. This year, the government began to analyze its past purchases and exclude problematic contractors.

However, the NYT emphasizes that the scale of arms purchases is very global, so supply problems are inevitable.

“Many of the deliveries from the Western Allies included advanced weapons, such as American air defense systems, which have proven highly effective against Russian drones and missiles. But in other cases, the Allies provided outdated equipment that needed major repairs at best. About 30 percent of Kiev’s arsenal is under repair all the time – a high figure, according to defense experts, for an army that needs any weapon.

For example, during the delivery of 33 self-propelled howitzers donated by the Italian government, it turned out that one of them had problems with the engine, and the other was leaking coolant.

Italy explained that these installations were decommissioned many years ago, but Ukraine asked them to “majorly overhaul and put into operation, given the urgent need for means to counter Russian aggression.” The Ministry of Defense paid $19.8 million for these repairs. In January, 13 of these howitzers were sent to Ukraine, but arrived “unfit for combat missions,” according to a Ukrainian government document.

Ukraine blamed the American repair company for the failure of the contract. Director of the Department of Defense Procurement of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Volodymyr Pikuzo wrote in a letter to the Pentagon Inspector General: “The American company, offering its services, did not intend to fulfill its obligations.”

At the same time, the company denied the accusations, saying that the Ukrainians did not provide proper maintenance of the howitzers after they were handed over. This applies, in particular, to an installation from which coolant leaked after delivery to Ukraine.

According to the NYT, Ukrainian officials have largely refrained from complaining about faulty equipment so as not to embarrass suppliers. A senior Ukrainian official said the government was tired of insisting that Western weapons are enough. Some of the weapons are in unusable condition and are suitable only for spare parts.

Officially, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not provide comments on the NYT’s request on this matter.

