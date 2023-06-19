Lithuanian company founded by Belarusians supplied optics to Russians during the war – LRT

Anastasia Pechenyuk21:54, 06/19/23

Yukon claims that its devices may have fallen into the hands of the Russians through illegal channels.

Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide, a manufacturer of optical devices created by Belarusians, which operates in Vilnius, Lithuania, continues to supply military equipment to Russians despite the announcement of its exit from the Russian market , an investigation by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT has shown .

Information collected by journalists indicates that since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian company Mezon-A, which is part of the Yukon group, has received at least 2.3 million euros from customers from the Russian Federation for the goods sold. Data from Russian registries show that revenues could exceed 3 million euros. One of the main customers was the SEK group of companies, which sells optical instruments and fulfills state defense orders in the Russian Federation.

Among the items delivered are the Pulsar sights sold to the Russian military in early February 2023. The products were manufactured at the Yukon Group plant in Belarus (“Beltex Optic”).

Previously, the Belarusian company of the group was the main supplier of devices to the Russian market. During the first year of full-scale war in Ukraine, the company continued to actively conduct business and maintain contact with the Russian company of the group.

Since the beginning of the war, the Russian “Mezon-A” paid the Belarusian “Beltex Optic” 1 million euros for the instruments and the work done. In addition, the Belarusian Beltex Optic took a group of loans from a Russian company for 3.4 million euros in 2022.

Following the publication of the investigation, Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide stated that it was in the process of curtailing its activities in the Russian market, for which the last 9 of its Russian employees were involved. Yukon also claims that it allegedly no longer manufactures or sells its products in Russia and Belarus.

Since the beginning of the war in 2022, Mezon-A (a company of the Yukon group in Russia – UNIAN) has registered new transactions with Russian clients in the amount of 165,000 euros, and in 2023 there were no sales at all,” the company says.

In addition, Yukon claims that its products, which could have ended up at the front, were probably sold before the full-scale war. She also convinces that her devices could fall into the hands of the Russians through illegal channels, despite the company’s ban.

Foreign technologies that the Russian Federation uses at the front

Despite the imposed sanctions and enhanced export controls, the Russian occupiers continue to receive equipment and parts for foreign-made weapons.

In particular, as reported by the media, Russia is still receiving components for its Lancet attack drones from Western countries and China (including through Uzbekistan and other intermediary countries).

In addition, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran uses Chinese parts in kamikaze drones that it sells to Russia. This allows Tehran to speed up deliveries.

