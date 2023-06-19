Ludmila Zhernovskaya01:35, 06/19/23

Propagandists write that this happened in the Zaporozhye direction.

During the war in Ukraine, the deputy commander of the “Storm. Ossetia” battalion Tekhov Aivengo was liquidated .

As the pro-Russian Telegram channels write, he, along with his unit, was surrounded in the village of Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye direction. “None of the fighters retreated, they decided to stand to the last. As a result, almost the entire battalion died,” the message says.

At the same time, the Russians are wondering why the battalion did not receive the support of artillery and “aces from the air.”

