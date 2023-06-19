Hundreds of Oleshky residents killed due to Russians’ refusal to evacuate them

19.06.2023 15:36

Hundreds of residents of the flooded Oleshky, Kherson region, according to preliminary data, died because Russians refused to evacuate those who do not have a Russian passport.

That’s according to the National Resistance Center, Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary data, more than 500 residents of the temporarily occupied Oleshky, on the left bank of the Kherson region, were killed by the Russians’ blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. People died because the occupiers refused to evacuate those who did not have a Russian passport,” the statement said.

“Violating all the norms of international humanitarian law and common humanity, the Russians simply left the locals to die. The actions of the Russians against the civilian population have all the signs of genocide, and everyone who joined the abuse of Ukrainians will be justly punished,” the statement emphasized.

The National Resistance Center called on the local population to report available information about people who were involved in the blowing up of hydroelectric power plants or abuse of civilians in the occupied territories to the telegram bot.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of June 6, the Russian army blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HPP. Rescue operations and measures to overcome the consequences of this crime are underway in the Kherson region.

