Due to US sanctions, General Electric will stop servicing the turbines of Russian thermal power plants

The American company General Electric (GE), due to new US sanctions that came into force on June 18, will no longer be able to service gas and steam turbines at Russian thermal power plants with a total capacity of 5 GW.

A ban on the provision of engineering services in Russia may deprive it of original spare parts and the services of engineers for the maintenance of equipment, writes the Russian edition of Kommersant .

“The restrictions will affect, in particular, the American GE, which continued to service gas and steam turbines at Russian thermal power plants, as well as other equipment in the industrial sector. The service contract usually includes remote monitoring, consulting, inspections with the involvement of foreign engineers, repair and replacement spare parts,” the publication writes.

GE itself confirmed that it will no longer be able to provide engineering services in Russia.

“We are conducting a comprehensive assessment of the impact of the new package of US sanctions on our work in the region and continue to interact with the competent authorities in terms of compliance with restrictions, rules and legislation,” the American company added.

According to Kommersant’s sources, American companies will close access to drawings and databases, without which specialists will not be able to carry out inspections and repairs on the territory of the aggressor country. Also, GE may refuse to supply original spare parts, which have no analogues in the Russian Federation itself.

Work in the Russian market – sanctions

As UNIAN reported earlier, the European Central Bank urges banks from the Eurozone to curtail all operations and immediately leave Russia. This affects, first of all, the Austrian Raiffeisen Bank and the Italian UniCredit.

Earlier it became known that in Russia, due to sanctions, there was a shortage of casing (film) , which is used for the manufacture of all types of meat products.

