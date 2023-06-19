Bodies of Wagner fighters taken from front by KAMAZ trucks – call intercept

19.06.2023 05:35

The bodies of the killed PMC Wagner mercenaries are taken away from the front by KAMAZ trucks. Due to the high casualty rate, new fighters are sought everywhere because there are few suitable ones left in prisons.

A Russian serviceman said this in a conversation with his wife, the audio recording of the conversation was posted by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram.

The wife of the Russian serviceman said that she found a leaflet in their mailbox, which was an invitation to join PMC Wagner, and it surprised her. According to her, these leaflets are in every mailbox.

“There are very few people left in prisons who suit them. And they start to look everywhere. Wagner suffers great losses. My acquaintance, who is now at Wagner, he’s a driver, and he makes more than 15 trips a day – KAMAZ truck is completely filled with corpses,” the Russian explained.

His wife, when asked what information the leaflets contained, said that better training with highly qualified instructors, health and life insurance, guarantee of all payments, modern overalls, better equipment and weapons were promised.

To which the Russian soldier replied: “If I get bored, I will join Wagner. Somewhere in Africa.”

