Ukrainian soldiers down Russia’s Ka-52 helicopter

18.06.2023 19:39
On Sunday, the Ukrainian soldiers shot down another Russian Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter.
The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“Good evening, we are from Ukraine! Another Russian Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ helicopter was shot down this afternoon. The budget of the Russian Federation was cut by about $16 million. Glory to Ukraine,” the report says.Read also: Navy units eliminate 19 Russian invaders in past day
As reported, as of June 18, 2023, the Armed Forces eliminated 219,820 Russian invaders.
One comment
Alligators are getting slaughtered. 5 in a week is rather embarrassing, Putler. Nearly $100 million up in smoke.