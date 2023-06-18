Ukrainian government preparing draft law to make English as language of international communication

18.06.2023 05:24

The Ukrainian government is preparing a draft law that will enshrine English as a language of international communication and is also developing solutions that will make learning English more accessible to everyone.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine is open to the world. Along with Ukraine’s integration into the EU, we are strengthening cooperation with the international community. At the same time, the need for people with knowledge of English is growing. Learning it should become more accessible to Ukrainians,” Shmyhal wrote.

Shmyhal noted that he had held a meeting on this issue with the participation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Culture.

“We are preparing a draft law that, in particular, will enshrine English as a language of international communication. At the same time, we are developing solutions that will make learning English more accessible to everyone,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

He added that after the victory, a large-scale project to restore Ukraine will begin. “We expect a number of foreign companies and investors to come here to develop their business and create jobs. The English language provides wide access to knowledge, the labor market, information and cultural products, and higher wages. Ukrainians should also receive these benefits, which will help establish Ukraine as a regional leader,” Shmyhal said.

As reported by Ukrinform, almost 90% of Ukrainians consider English to be a compulsory language.

