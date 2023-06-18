Ukraine counts on trillions of dollars in reparations from Russia: details announced

Katerina Schwartz09:04, 18.06.23

The basis for reparations will be confirmed after the completion of the entire complex of investigations, the head of the Donetsk OVA noted.

Ukraine is counting on reparations from Russia, which will amount to trillions of dollars.

“We hope and do everything for this. There is no general figure yet. But, of course, these are trillions of dollars, and for each region they will be separate. The basis for reparations will be confirmed after the completion of the entire complex of investigations, this will take a lot of time,” he said. Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavel Kirilenko in an interview with Ukrinform .

According to him, the relevant decision will be made at the International Criminal Court (ICC). It is from him that the collection of funds in Russia in the future will depend in the future.

“And the recovery will not only be voluntary… But a legal and clear procedure regarding the amount of damage must be observed,” Kirilenko noted. “Yes, this is a long process. In general, God forbid that our age is enough for our children to already live in revived Ukraine.

The official also added that Ukraine will demand funds for the restoration of only what the Russian Federation has destroyed.

Recall that under the auspices of the Council of Europe, they created a register of damage caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation during a full-scale war against Ukraine.

It was also reported that many experts consider a civil war in Russia to be highly probable, while the President’s Office believes that it is inevitable. However, even in this case, the Russians will not be able to avoid paying reparations to Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the OPU, emphasizes.

