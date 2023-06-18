U.S. blocks $2.5 billion allocation for missile production for Ukraine – Politico

Katerina Schwartz11:53, 06/18/23

It is noted that the Republicans questioned the ambitious goal of the Pentagon.

Members of the Republican Party on the US House Appropriations Committee have called for a $2.5 billion cut in Pentagon spending on missile production for Ukraine, Politico reports , citing the committee’s draft report.

It is noted that in this way the Republicans called into question the Pentagon’s ambitious goal of increasing the production of missiles, as it seeks to arm Ukraine, preparing for a potential conflict with China.

“The transfer of funding to other accounts by the powerful spending committee is a blow to the mainstay of President Joe Biden’s defense plans, as outlined in his latest budget proposal,” the publication said.

It is noted that the committee denied permission for multi-year purchases of standard missiles manufactured by Raytheon Technologies and advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles.

“The Committee is particularly concerned that the Department of Defense is unable to provide a realistic cost estimate and continues these multi-year procurement requests without a clear understanding of the unit cost of each program and production capacity,” the report said.

The Committee is said to have approved multi-year procurement of naval strike missiles, multiple rocket launchers, the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missile segment, long-range anti-ship missiles and air-to-surface anti-ship missiles.

And the Republicans propose to use the saved $2.5 billion for military training and maintenance, as well as for the development of new military technologies and weapons.

The United States allocated a record aid package to Ukraine: what does it containThe United States allocated a record aid package to Ukraine: what does it contain

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...