The TikTok army does it again

By Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz

June 18

These two are Chechens trained as part of one of their Akhmat units.

They, like thousands before them from Syria to Ukraine, have no comprehension of operational security or OPSEC as western nomenclature would call it.

To the untrained eye it’s two merry soldiers from anywhere, happy comrades in arms.

Though, this is two men who would kill your children and rape your wife if they had the chance. They were defending a terroristic regime without scruples in Syria and now they are occupying Ukraine.

But most importantly, they are both stupid enough to reveal their location and how to destroy both them and everything around.

However, these two are helping Ukraine, and we’re grateful to them. They’re outside of the town Tokmak, a key city in the Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia region – geolocated to the meter from the information they posted with this image.

It shows the type of construction and the materials used, where they are and what level of difficulty they represent. It tells observers the type of missiles or artillery needed to crush this type of entrenchment and what they need to look for in terms of colours, shapes and conditions.

Another post by the same author :

Statement from Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol.

The occupiers turned Melitopol into the criminal capital of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. Night showdowns are arranged.

🔻On the night of June 15 to 16, drunken soldiers who moved into one of the apartments of a high-rise building in the neighborhood opened fire on FSB officers and military police who came to quell them.

🔻 Last week, on the night of June 10-11, the military police had a shootout with Ossetians.

Rusnian atrocities are taking place right behind the walls of the apartments and houses of peaceful residents. On the other hand, people are afraid to leave the house, because it is even worse outside:

✖️occupiers provoke accidents

✖️ block posts are set up at major city intersections and total searches are conducted

✖️ “suspicious” people are taken to the commandant’s office or put in the basement

The level of danger on temporarily occupied territories is increasing.

