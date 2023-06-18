The Belarusian Air Force has the first plane with a toilet, but only for the elite

Ekaterina Girnyk11:17, 06/18/23

Only the highest ranks of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus will be able to use the toilet.

The Belarusian Air Force has the first passenger aircraft with a toilet on board.

As noted by “Belarusian Gayun” , this aircraft arrived at the Machulishchi airfield on December 8, 2022. Prior to that, he had been in storage in the Russian Federation for a long time, by the beginning of 2022 he underwent a major overhaul, and then ended up in Belarus.

It is noted that since the end of 2022, this Tu-134 has been at the Minsk aircraft repair plant, and already in May, training flights of this aircraft were noted in the daily summary of air activity.

“It should be noted that this Tu-134AK is the first passenger aircraft at the disposal of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, which has an on-board toilet. It is immediately remembered how in November 2022 the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus spent as much as 6 hours in flight on the Il-76 Air Force of the Republic of Belarus with a bucket on board,” the message reads.

At the same time, such a privilege will be available only to the elite.

“Only the highest ranks of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus will be able to use the toilet, because the aircraft has a VIP version and is designed to transport military leadership,” the report says.

At the same time, it is noted that it is still necessary to purchase an airfield sewage truck so as not to drain waste on the runway.

Last year, the Belarusian media talked about how Belarusian officials were sent to Armenia (3 hours of flight one way) to the CSTO meeting on the military transport Il-76MD of the Belarusian Air Force, where there is no full-fledged regular toilet .

Belarus and the war in Ukraine

On March 25, the Ministers of Defense of the Russian Federation and Belarus signed documents on the content of nuclear weapons on the territory of the Republic of Belarus . On June 16, Putin announced that the first nuclear charges had been delivered to Belarus.

In this regard, the US State Department noted that the self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko is ceding more and more control over the country in favor of the Russian leadership.

Also in Belarus, the exercises of the Russian army were extended until the end of June, although the media noted that the invaders would not leave Belarus until at least the end of 2023 .

