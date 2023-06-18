Reuters: Putin discards key elements of African peace plan for Ukraine

Alexander Topchy19:57, 18.06.23

Russian war criminal Vladimir Putin has challenged the proposals of an African “peace plan” based on the recognition of internationally recognized borders.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Saturday presented African leaders seeking to mediate a war in Ukraine with a list of reasons why he believes many of their “peace proposals” are wrong, and sharply cooled off a plan that had previously been largely rejected by Kiev.

African leaders have been trying to agree on a series of “confidence-building measures”, writes Reuters . Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said after meeting with them in Kiev on Friday that the peace talks would require Moscow to withdraw its troops from occupied Ukrainian territory, something Russia said was non-negotiable.

Putin opened Saturday’s talks with representatives of Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, the Republic of the Congo, the Comoros and South Africa in a palace near St. Petersburg, emphasizing Russia’s commitment to the continent.

But after speeches by the presidents of Comoros, Senegal and South Africa, he intervened to challenge proposals for an African “peace plan” based on the recognition of internationally recognized borders.

Putin reiterated that Ukraine and its Western allies allegedly started the conflict long before Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. He said that the West, not Russia, was allegedly responsible for the sharp rise in world food prices, which hit Africa particularly hard.

War criminal Putin told an African delegation that the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports, which Russia “allowed” last year, does nothing to alleviate Africa’s high food price woes because it supposedly went mostly to rich countries.

The Moscow dictator added that Russia allegedly never refused negotiations with the Ukrainian side, which were blocked by Kiev. Moscow, however, has repeatedly said that any world must take into account the “new realities”, referring to its announced annexation of five Ukrainian regions, four of which it only partially controls.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a televised address that Moscow shares the “basic approaches” of the African plan, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “difficult to implement.”

Peskov said that Putin showed interest in the plan, 10 points of which were outlined in his presentation by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Russia will continue its dialogue with African countries.

Lavrov said that the leaders of African countries did not bring any message from Zelensky to the Russian dictator.

Putin also said that Moscow “is open for a constructive dialogue with everyone who wants to establish peace on the principles of justice and recognition of the legitimate interests of the parties.”

The bilateral talks with Putin announced by Ramaphosa were not reported.

