Putin’s shock troops are CASTRATING Ukrainian prisoners of war with pocket knives in torture camps

WARNING: atrocities described are off the scale horror :
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12206713/Putins-troops-CASTRATING-Ukrainian-prisoners-war-knives-two-survivors-reveal-experience.html
4 comments
RuZZia must die.
Trolling on this article is the worst I have ever seen. Sample : “If Russia loses, humanity loses.” By “Peter Schmidt”, Brisbane, Australia.
“Sharon Heal”. Cardwell, Australia, wrote: “And Julian Assange is a political prisoner by the west for exposing such atrocious done by America. And yet the west and America is so ideologically subverted and brainwashed and so demoralised and destabilised from within by that we are all complicit in keeping Assange as a political prisoner under a tyrannical regime of leftist power hungry globalists. For what Assange exposed the truth.”
“Leftist power hungry globalists.” Straight from a Trump rant. An example of the far right supporting a communist; Assange, because they share Assange’s hatred of Ukraine.