Invaders in the Kherson region have lost a large warehouse: it has been blowing up for several hours

The Russians set up their warehouse on the territory of the elevator.

A powerful explosion thundered in the occupied part of the Kherson region , followed by a series of explosions. According to preliminary data, the Russians’ warehouse with ammunition was destroyed.

“Partizans of the Genichesk district. Hitting the territory of the elevator. Judging by the reports from the locals, it is a large warehouse. Detonation has begun,” Petr Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said in his Telegram channel.

In addition, he published colorful photos of a detonation in a Russian warehouse. A column of smoke is visible several kilometers from the scene of the incident.

Other Telegram channels report that the warehouse, which is located near the settlements of Partizan and Rykovo, was very large, and explosions have been thundering for several hours.

Also, an impressive video of explosions in a Russian warehouse appeared on the network.

The situation at the front as of June 18 – what is known

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that over the past day, Ukrainian aviation had inflicted 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian military. As a result, two enemy air defense systems were destroyed.

At the same time, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three command posts, two manpower concentration areas, five ammunition depots and three artillery units.

It also reports the destruction of two Russian attack helicopters Ka-52, as well as 12 UAVs of various types.

