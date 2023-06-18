In one of the areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they harvested a good harvest – four companies of invaders and a bunch of equipment

Inna Andalitskaya11:42, 06/18/23

In the Taurida direction, units of the Defense Forces completed more than 1,800 fire missions during the day.

The losses of the invaders in the Taurida direction have increased over the past day – four more enemy companies and about 80 pieces of equipment have been eliminated. This was announced by the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops “Tavria” Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky.

“Every day turns into hell for the Russians. Our soldiers skillfully destroy the enemy. In the Taurida direction, the missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces completed 1,829 fire missions during the day. Over the past day, the enemy’s losses in killed and wounded amounted to more than four companies. 77 were destroyed and damaged enemy military equipment,” he said.

We are talking about 24 tanks, 12 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 armored combat vehicles, 3 MTLBs, 2 armored personnel carriers, 2 Orlan-10 UAVs, Zala UAVs, and the Shturm-s anti-tank missile system.

Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced more than a kilometer in the Avdiivka directionArmed Forces of Ukraine advanced more than a kilometer in the Avdiivka direction

According to Tarnavsky, the Defense Forces shot down a Ka-52 helicopter in this direction. Also, 12 Russian ammunition storage sites were destroyed.

Losses of the occupiers – the latest information

As UNIAN reported, as of the morning, the enemy’s losses in personnel amount to almost 220,000, including 650 invaders – liquidated over the past day.

Dozens of enemy vehicles were also destroyed over the past day. In particular, the Air Force Command informed that two enemy Ka-52 attack helicopters, as well as 12 UAVs of various types, were destroyed over the past day.

As noted in the intelligence of Britain, now the occupying army is suffering the greatest losses since March – since the battle for Bakhmut.

(c)UNIAN 2023

