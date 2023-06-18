From the LinkedIn page of Marijn Markus

June 18

On June 16, 1940 the Soviet Union invaded #Latvia 🇱🇻 and #Estonia 🇪🇪

After having invaded #Lithuania 🇱🇹 on the 15th.

The invasion was quickly followed by…

👉 Mass 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬

👉 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 elections

👉 Forced 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

👉 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫

The same 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 modern Russia tries

To commit in #Ukraine today

history #Ethics

StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

On the linked theme of history, Daniel Johnson has a lengthy, Anglocentric article in The Telegraph today.

I extracted some of the key paragraphs:



Putin can survive only in a state of total war

Russian autocrat’s revanchist campaigns are a threat to modern civilisation.

In many ways the post-Cold War era has indeed also been post-heroic. For the triumphant West, there was seemingly no appetite for heroes and certainly no need.

But in the Russian rump of the Soviet Union, envy and hatred of the victors have spread like a virus, fuelled by fantasies of revenge.

The face of this viral vindictiveness is that of Vladimir Putin. In almost a quarter of a century, this imperial imposter has fought at least four wars, depending on whether the present one began in 2022 or, as Ukrainians would argue, in 2014.

No present Western leader has fought even one war.

It is an understatement to say that war is the sole animating force in Russian society and culture under Putin. Since Ivan the Terrible’s Muscovy, the Tsar has always been first and foremost a warlord.

The Great Patriotic War, as Russians call the struggle against Hitler that for them began only in 1941, is omnipresent. Putin the poseur has remade Russia in his own martial image.

Putin himself is the living embodiment of a nightmare: a man with a mission to prove himself a hero, with a huge nuclear arsenal at his disposal.

As Sergei Medvedev, the Russian émigré, argues in his new book out later this month, A War Made in Russia (Polity Press), “Today’s Russia is a zombie copy of the USSR, risen from the grave, that very ‘Evil Empire’, in Ronald Reagan’s words, that can bring nothing to the world but war – which has become its national idea, both its purpose and its final farewell.”

Putin is, as Medvedev observes, descended from one of Dostoyevsky’s most memorable characters: the unnamed narrator of Notes from Underground.

This insignificant clerk, filled with resentment of his superiors, daydreams of destroying Western civilisation.

Now Putin has become the “underground man” of our time: an embittered enemy of Western democracy who, in Medvedev’s words, “wants to turn his inferiority complex into a Herostratus complex, fanning the flames of a global fire”.

This is all too familiar from the psychopathic career of Hitler, who did not merely fantasise about, but almost succeeded in, annihilating those he had designated as enemies – above all, the Jews of Europe.

If he had possessed nuclear weapons, Hitler would have used them. What, then, should we make of the nuclear blackmail on which Putin has come to rely ever more heavily to assert his authority?

Destructive fantasies

As Russia has emerged from the shadows since February 2022, the genocidal and ever more apocalyptic threats emanating from the Kremlin have become incessant.

These threats are then rehearsed by a retinue of propagandists on state television, reinforced by acolytes in the Kremlin and echoed by hordes of online trolls.

Britain has been a favourite target of such threats. One of the most lurid is the idea of using Poseidon nuclear torpedoes to cause a radioactive tsunami, killing the entire population of the UK and Ireland.

Dmitry Medvedev, Putin’s presidential and prime ministerial stand-in, dogsbody and useful idiot, has warned in recent days that Russia is prepared to cut the underwater communication cables on which the West relies.

Many of these cables converge on the UK.

There is a long history of such fantasies of vengeance against Europe’s offshore islanders.

British defiance turned Hitler’s Anglophilia to Anglophobia, resulting in the Vergeltung (“retribution”) weapons: the V1 flying bombs and the V2 rockets, which killed thousands of civilians.

A few weeks ago, the UK’s delivery of Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Kyiv prompted Putin’s satrap in Crimea to warn that if they were used against Russia, London would be “devastated” by a nuclear attack.

This is sabre-rattling with a blunt and very rusty sabre. From the outset, the shortcomings of “the world’s second most powerful army” have been manifest.

Partial mobilisation has provided more cannon fodder, but done nothing to halt the decline of the regular armed forces.

The ascendancy of two private armies – the Wagner Group and Kadyrov’s Chechens – may now be irreversible.

It is significant that the Duma voted last week to oblige the army to offer to pardon criminals after a few months’ service.

The same offer will be made to offenders before they stand trial. Such policies make a mockery not only of military discipline but also of the rule of law. If it means more boots on the ground, the Kremlin couldn’t care less.

A history of atrocities

Not only are criminals recruited for the front line, but the methods used in the war are themselves criminal. Among these has been the attempt to either steal or ruin Ukraine’s most important export: grain.

Ever since the EU acquiesced in the banning of Ukrainian imports by its Central European members to appease their angry farmers, the Russian naval blockade on Ukrainian exports to the rest of the world has resumed.

Putin’s obsession with Ukrainian grain recalls Stalin’s genocidal famine of the early 1930s, known in Ukraine as the Holodomor.

The full enormity of this catastrophe was revealed in Robert Conquest’s 1986 book, The Harvest of Sorrow: Soviet Collectivisation and the Terror-Famine.

Conquest proved that at least seven million people died in the famine, including three million children. Soviet collectivisation and confiscation of grain together killed at least 11 million people – more than the First World War.

For Russia to sabotage the grain harvest in Ukraine again, deliberately echoing the starvation policy of the 1930s, is unspeakable.

Putin’s atrocities in Ukraine echoes those of Soviet leaders who repressed the county for over 70 years CREDIT: Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via Reuters

In other ways, too, Putin is repeating the Soviet crimes against Ukrainian children, thousands of whom have been deported to Russia.

Stalin’s undeclared war against Ukraine is the precursor and paradigm for Putin’s “special operation”. But the thirst for liberty, justice and independence which the Holodomor engendered is also the reason why Putin cannot succeed.

Conquest concluded that even the Holodomor only temporarily crushed Ukrainian nationalism. Writing while the USSR was assumed to be a permanent fixture, he added that “the true spokesmen of Russia itself, Andrei Sakharov and Alexander Solzhenitsyn, insist that Ukraine must be free to choose its own future.”

Incarcerated in a penal colony to which he was consigned by Putin’s judges, Alexei Navalny is the nearest counterpart to Sakharov and Solzhenitsyn in today’s Russia.

From his isolation cell, where he has defied the Kremlin for what will soon be 900 days, Navalny makes a mockery of the war against Ukraine.

His supporters are still being hounded – Lilya Chanysheva, for example, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for “extremism” in Kirov last week.

But only Russians who follow Western media will know anything about Navalny, his critique of Putin, or even the existence of a Russian opposition.

Russia today supports Putin’s total war because it sees no alternative. There is little sign of enthusiasm for

a conflict that has already cost the lives of up to 200,000 young Russians, yet the opposition is unable to mobilise the masses.

Ordinary people have no access to an alternative narrative that might persuade them to reject Putin’s glorification of war and his denial of Ukrainian statehood.

It is simply easier to go along with the immersive propaganda that proclaims an anti-Nazi crusade in Ukraine, while all around Putin’s state mimics the actual Nazis.

Even as the Ukrainian forces advance, despite the scorched earth tactics of the retreating Russians, a monstrous parody of past victories is paraded before the population.

The systematic destruction of cities, the inundation of the land by the demolition of dams, the gratuitous sacrifice of civilians: all are justified by the need to repeat the Soviet defeat of Nazi Germany.

The horrific crimes of the Russian occupation, first uncovered in Bucha, but repeated everywhere else, are not accidental.

The Russian army is a microcosm of the degradation of Russia under Putin. That degradation is now being visited upon Ukraine: a nation that suffered atrocities for seven decades under communism, yet was expected to welcome as liberators barbarians in uniform.

Putin’s ‘Hammer of Vengeance’

We are witnessing in the killing fields of Ukraine a reductio ad absurdum of the conventions of combat that have helped form civilisation since Homer.

As Robin Lane Fox argues in his book out next month Homer and his Iliad (Allen Lane), the Greek and Trojan heroes of Homeric epic are all aristocrats, adhering to a code of ethics that is formed in fighting.

They battle “face to face, not [in] a distanced modern war”.

Heroic ethics are competitive, the individual pursuit of kudos, glory, and the avoidance of dishonour at all costs. Yet Hector fights not solely for himself, but also for his homeland, his wife and his child.

Even Achilles, that most egotistical of heroes, “refers to his sufferings at heart while risking his life in battle and to his many sleepless nights before his bloodied days”.

This kind of Homeric heroism in battle is implicitly evoked by Zelensky; never by Putin.

Such a tradition has nothing in common with the conduct of the Russian army’s campaign in Ukraine. Its soldiers have no notion of ethics, no conception of heroism.

Battle is back, then – but with a vengeance. The Russian weapon of choice is the sledgehammer.

It was used to kill a deserter from the Wagner group in an online video, “The Hammer of Vengeance”, posted on the orders of its commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

He called this barbaric public execution “a beautifully made film”. Shared online by millions, its hideous sadism was intended to send a message to the Russian people and to the world.

Look at us, Prigozhin, is saying: we Russian warriors will smash your face in, too.

From The Iliad to “The Hammer of Vengeance”: this, for Russia, is the face of battle today.

The war that is raging in the heart of Europe is about much more than the sovereignty of one nation. It is a battle for Ukraine, yes, but a battle for nothing less than the survival of civilisation.

