The Russians first shouted about sabotage, and then changed their position.

In Bryansk (Russian Federation), a building of a military hospital, which is under construction, is on fire.

According to local publics, the fire is large-scale, because a thick black column of smoke is visible from all districts of Bryansk.

According to the SHOT propaganda channel , sabotage could allegedly have caused the fire. The public then stated that the fire broke out when the builders poured bitumen. Local authorities are convinced that now the fire has allegedly been eliminated.

Military hospital on fire in Bryansk

