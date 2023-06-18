Chinese bank blocked payments from Russia in the EU and the US: what will be the consequences

Ekaterina Girnyk16:50, 06/18/23

Since June 13, the bank has stopped accepting transfers from Russia not only in yuan, but also in US dollars, euros and Hong Kong dollars.

Since June 13, the Chinese Bank of China has stopped accepting foreign currency payments from Russia in favor of recipients in the countries of the European Union, as well as in Switzerland, the UK and the USA, Russian media report .

It is noted that notifications from the Russian subsidiary of the Bank of China were received, in particular, by the Russian UniCredit Bank, Modulbank and Finam. At the same time, transfers through correspondent accounts of the Bank of China were stopped not only in yuan, but also in US dollars , euros and Hong Kong dollars.

At the same time, Russia routinely blamed the West for everything.

“The decision was made not by China, but by the EU and the US parties. Thus, they are trying to exercise sanctions pressure by blocking alternative channels in the form of the yuan,” one of the bankers said.

It is noted that yuan transfers to Western countries through a Chinese bank could be used by Russian companies for settlements on foreign economic transactions in the absence of other legal methods.

Yuan in Russia

Western sanctions forced the Kremlin and Russian companies to switch their foreign trade operations from the dollar and the euro to the currencies of countries that refused to join the restrictions. In particular, at the beginning of 2023, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation transferred its market operations to the yuan instead of the dollar.

In February, the yuan surpassed the dollar in monthly trading volume for the first time .

At the same time, experts noted that Russia had difficulties in trade with China – Russian companies have nothing to pay for Chinese goods, because Russia does not have an equivalent amount of yuan .

