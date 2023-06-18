Abramovich refuses to sign £2.3bn deal for Ukraine from Chelsea sale – media

Marta Gichko14:48, 06/18/23

The oligarch wants the Russians to receive part of these funds.

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is not signing an agreement to allocate £2.3 billion to the fund for Ukraine.

According to the Daily Mail, Abramovich believes that some of this money should go to the Russians, who “also suffered from the war.” However, neither the British government nor the European Commission will agree to such a step while sanctions against the Russian Federation are in effect.

According to British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley, it is not yet certain that the funds will be paid before the government goes on summer vacation next month.

“We want to make sure that the money released goes exclusively to the intended recipients. I want to be absolutely sure that this is the case,” Cleverley said.

Probably, this money will go to Ukraine before the onset of winter.

