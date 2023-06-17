Zhdanov: Decision To Enter Belarus By Kalinouski Regiment Will Act As Main Trigger

A counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army could trigger a series of unexpected events.

June 17, 2023

Well-known Ukrainian military expert Oleh Zhdanov spoke about the possible consequences of the Ukrainian counter-offensive for Belarus.

On the air of the YouTube channel “Pora!”», the expert noted that various unexpected events can be expected from the counter-offensive of Ukraine. Despite the fact that today the line of defense of the Russian troops has been broken in four places, it is impossible to say where the main blow will be delivered.

“Now everything is kept secret. The main goal is to prevent the Russian command from knowing where to send its reserves,” the expert noted.

“The situation in Ukraine can serve as a trigger for events in Belarus”

“We know that Belarus has seriously disarmed. Partial demilitarization took place. The Belarusian army handed ammunition stocks of 130 thousand tons, which is a very significant amount, over to the Russians. Today, the prices for training Russian mobilized in Belarusian training centers are rising. This weakens the military.

In addition, the mood of the civilian population and the military personnel of the Belarusian army themselves can be provoked by unforeseen events,” the expert noted.

“When the Kalinouski regiment decides to enter Belarus, Ukraine will help them”

Zhdanov expresses the idea that the decision of the Kalinouski regiment to enter the territory of Belarus after the end of the active phase of the counteroffensive, as the Russian Volunteer Corps did, could serve as a cardinal trigger for changes in Belarus. At the same time, the Belarusian side, Zhdanov believes, will be helped by the Ukrainian side.

“We have reached an agreement with the Freedom of Russia Legion and with the [Russian] Volunteer Corps. We help with consultations, transmit intelligence data. Details are unknown to me, as this is not open information. But, as can be concluded from the words of General Budanov, we have cooperation with these units. Why not help the Belarusian units.”

Zhdanov believes that if a decision is made on a radical solution to the issue with Lukashenka, then, most likely, internal resources will be used.

“They will negotiate with local elites. They will create certain conditions and resolve the issue from within. After all, if we talk about external interference, we must keep in mind that the Russian military potential is based on nuclear weapons. Therefore, the West will not once again tease the Russian Federation. Everything will be done in such a way that it would look like an internal process,” the military expert believes.

Like this: Like Loading...