Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day

17 JUNE 2023
Ukrainian defenders killed 670 Russian invaders and destroyed 12 of their tanks and 23 armoured vehicles during the day on 16-17 June.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 219,170 (+670) military personnel,
- 3,977 (+12) tanks,
- 7,706 (+23) armoured combat vehicles,
- 3,834 (+22) artillery systems,
- 609 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 364 (+0) air defence systems,
- 314 (+0) aircraft,
- 302 (+1) helicopters,
- 3,364 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 1,211 (+12) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 6,557 (+38) vehicles and tankers,
- 520 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
One comment
Another good day’s work.
I’m signing off again for the trip back home. Take care, guys, and until whenever.