The occupiers were going to take 300 children from Berdyansk to Chuvashia

Irina Pogorelaya19:05, 06/17/23

Almost 50 children have already been sent deep into the Russian Federation.

Russian occupiers are taking almost 300 children from the Berdyansk region to “sunny” Chuvashia.

This was announced by the city chairman of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov. “The Russian media reported on the dispatch of 48 children, others are going to be taken out in several shifts,” he shared the information.

Fedorov said that at first the Russians seized Ukrainian territories and deprived children of at least the Sea of ​​Azov, and now they are sending babies 1600 km from home, deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

