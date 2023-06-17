Shame on the whole world: Putin fed the guests of the international forum with cherries stolen in Ukraine (photo)

Elena Kovalenko13:57, 06/17/23

Forum guests were treated to cherries, which the invaders stole in Ukrainian Melitopol

Against the backdrop of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the aggressor country at the international economic forum in St. Petersburg once again demonstrated to the whole world its predatory actions against the Ukrainian people.

According to Channel 24 , the guests of the forum were treated to sweet cherries, which the invaders stole in Ukrainian Melitopol. It is noteworthy that the inscription “grown in Russia” flaunted on the package with berries.

In addition, stands with the occupied territories of Ukraine were presented at the forum. As stated in the material, the organizers of the event are clearly proud of the "trophy" Ukrainian harvest and are doing their best to demonstrate this.

Photo by Russian media

Photo by Russian media

Forum and its meaning for the aggressor

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is an annual Russian business event for the economic sector, held in St. Petersburg since 1997 and under the auspices of the President of Russia since 2006. Every year more than 10,000 people from over 120 countries took part in the forum.

This year, against the backdrop of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia demonstrated its “power” to the world in a rather strange way: Russian paratroopers entertained the public with circus numbers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin not only traditionally arrived at the event, but also demanded that mobile communications be turned off during the forum in order to avoid possible drone attacks.

