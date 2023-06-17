Russians should go to 2024 Olympics in tanks, President of Russia’s Wrestling Federation

Russians should consider going to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics in tanks, Mikhail Mamiashvili, president of the Wrestling Federation of Russia, said.

Mamiashvili threatened France while commenting on the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to Olympic Games in neutral status.

“If they want to see us in the Olympics as a team of refugees, we have to go to Paris in tanks. There’s no other option,” Mamiashvili told RIA Novosti Sport, a state-owned Russian news media.

The XXXIII Olympic Games will be held in Paris (France) from 26 July to 11 August 2024. In March, the IOC Executive Committee recommended the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions in neutral status under certain conditions. Thus, Russian and Belarusian athletes will have to apply for participation in the Olympic Games in person, not as representatives of their states.

