Russians should consider going to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics in tanks, Mikhail Mamiashvili, president of the Wrestling Federation of Russia, said.
Mamiashvili threatened France while commenting on the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to admit Russian and Belarusian athletes to Olympic Games in neutral status.
“If they want to see us in the Olympics as a team of refugees, we have to go to Paris in tanks. There’s no other option,” Mamiashvili told RIA Novosti Sport, a state-owned Russian news media.
The XXXIII Olympic Games will be held in Paris (France) from 26 July to 11 August 2024. In March, the IOC Executive Committee recommended the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions in neutral status under certain conditions. Thus, Russian and Belarusian athletes will have to apply for participation in the Olympic Games in person, not as representatives of their states.
You won’t have any tanks left to go anywhere with in 2024, except the scrapyard.
Too bad Clown can’t comment on this one.
I have to make a confession, this war is exactly what i was praying for. Steinheimers Minsk bullshit will be taken to grave now, and 14k ukrainians killed ukrainians during the so-called ‘ceasefire’. The ukrainian flag will finally return to Donyetsk and Luhansk.
RuSSia superior in southern Ukraine, according to London. In particular ruSSian helicopters with a wide range play a role.
RuSSian economic growth 1.5% according to analysts. The western sanctions were either not properly implemented or without much impact, says Eurostat.
I have a question, is there still a “javelin” throwing competition at the Olympics? 🙂
If I was ORC, I’d be careful.