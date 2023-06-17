Russia lost more than 5 companies of invaders in one of the directions (video)

Antonina Dolomanzhi12:42, 06/17/23

Almost 90 units of enemy equipment were also destroyed and damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military has advanced in the Taurida direction, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. In particular, more than five companies of invaders were liquidated and about 90 units of Russian equipment were destroyed.

Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic grouping of troops, said that the rocket and artillery units completed 1,794 fire missions during the day.

“The Tauride direction. The active work of the Defense Forces continues. There are successes and advancement of our forces,” he said.

According to the commander, during the day the enemy’s losses in killed and wounded amounted to more than five companies. 88 pieces of enemy military equipment were also destroyed and damaged.

In particular, we are talking about a Ka-52 helicopter, 11 tanks, 20 infantry fighting vehicles, two armored personnel carriers, three 2A65 Msta-S howitzers, a 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, Zala and Shahed-136 drones, Orlan-10, BM-21 Grad, Zhitel electronic warfare systems, four Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts, Gvozdika self-propelled guns and the Solntsepek multiple launch rocket system.

In addition, five enemy ammunition storage sites were destroyed.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...