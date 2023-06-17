Russia keeps two missile carriers with 16 Kalibrs in Black Sea

Russia keeps five warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers.

According to Ukrinform, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“There are five enemy warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of 16 missiles,” the report says.

There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov. In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps eight warships on combat duty, including a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of 16 missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Force warned of the danger of Russia’s potential use of ballistic missiles against Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions.

