The President of the aggressor country said that the deportation of Ukrainian children by the occupiers is “absolutely legal.”

Against the backdrop of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the deportation of Ukrainian children by the occupiers is “absolutely legal.”

Such a statement was made by the President of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin at a press conference with the leaders of African countries, saying that the Kremlin allegedly “is not against the reunification of the deported children with their families,” RBC-Ukraine reports .

“About children. Children are a sacred thing. We took them out of the conflict zone, saving their lives and health. That’s what happened. Nobody was going to separate any children from their families. They took them out in whole orphanages. Absolutely legally, since the leaders of orphanages were their legal representatives “We have never been against children being reunited with their families. If their relatives were declared. There have never been and never will be any obstacles,” the president of the aggressor country said.

Deportation of Ukrainian children

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the occupiers have deported 19,453 Ukrainian children. This figure is probably higher, since about 700,000 children lived in the territories that are now occupied before the war. The fate of most of them is unknown.

