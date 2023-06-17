Putin called Zelensky “the shame of the Jewish people” and showed a movie about the Holocaust, hinting that he was allegedly denied in Kiev. In general, this is really a new level. Judge for yourself. Here is the full transcript of the speech of the Russian leader

17:20, June 16, 2023Source:

SPIEF Photo Host Agency RIA Novosti

During a speech at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Vladimir Putin said that Zelensky “is not a Jew, but a disgrace to the Jewish people.” Allowing himself this insulting (and yes: anti-Semitic) comment, the President of the Russian Federation once again accused Kyiv of “supporting neo-Nazism.” According to Putin, “he knew” that he would be asked a question on this topic, and therefore the day before, “when he went to bed,” he asked his assistants to prepare materials in support of his position. After that, he read out several statements by Ukrainian nationalists from the Second World War (apparently prepared by assistants), and also turned on a video dedicated to their crimes (voiceover belongs to propagandist Dmitry Kiselev). According to Putin, the modern Ukrainian authorities “protect” such people. Here is the full transcript of this part of Putin’s speech.

Dmitry Simes (political scientist, session moderator). You know well that perhaps none of your statements about Ukraine provokes such irritation in the collective West as the statement that Nazi forces play a big role in Ukrainian politics – and “denazification” is required. They say to you: “What are you talking about? Zelensky is a Jew, he is a legally elected president.” Well, obviously, he is on the side of everything good (Western) against everything bad (Russian), so it’s not for you to say that he is on the side of the Nazis. How will you respond to this?

Vladimir Putin . I have many Jewish friends since childhood, they say: “Zelensky is not a Jew, this is a disgrace to the Jewish people.”

Applause .

And this is not a joke, not an irony, you understand? After all, neo-Nazis, the last of Hitler, have been erected on the podium as heroes of Ukraine today. The Holocaust is the destruction of six million Jews, one and a half million were destroyed in Ukraine and, above all, by the hands of Bandera.

I had no doubt that you would ask me questions of this kind, and asked last night … I went to bed; I say send me some materials. I called Moscow, already being here.

Putin takes out a printout.

Look, a certain Yaroslav Stenko , the head of the OUN of the Bandera faction . 1939: “Moscow and Judaism are the biggest enemies of Ukraine. I insist on the annihilation of the Jews and the expediency of transferring German methods of working with Jewry to Ukraine.”

Another figure, someone … This is July 10, 1941, the so-called Lviv massacre. German units entered Lvov. Someone Stepan Lenkavsky : “Regarding the Jews, all methods are accepted that will lead to their complete destruction.”

What is this?

You know, I read the testimony of one freak. From among the Bandera. After the war, where he talked about how he and others like him came and led a Jewish family to be shot. You know, it’s impossible to read without a lump in your throat. So, a man, the head of the family, an invalid without one arm, his wife and two children. I think 11 and seven years old girls. They took them and led them to be shot. This man, an invalid, when he came out (everyone understood that they were being led to be shot), hugged a dog with one arm he had and began to cry. They took him away and shot him. Children. Girls seven and 11 years old.

Well, one and a half million Jews were destroyed. I’m not talking about the Russians, about the Poles, who, at the everyday level, have not forgotten what happened in Ukraine on the part of Bandera. Well, the Poles, okay, they have their own goals, they sleep and see how to regain Western Ukraine. And apparently, they are gradually moving towards this. But we are now talking about the Holocaust. Well, how can you deny it?

You know what, I apologize to the President of Algeria, our guest. I knew that you would ask me this ( grins ) … When yesterday, I repeat, I went to bed, I asked to send not only this piece of paper … I asked for something more visible. Here we are talking and saying the same thing: that means Bandera is an anti-Semite, a neo-Nazi. Nobody wants to hear this because Zelensky is a person with Jewish blood. But he covers these freak neo-Nazis with his actions. Well, Lenin was thrown off – this is your business, although he is the founder of modern Ukraine. Well, God bless him, but why are you building Nazis on this pedestal?

So I don’t know if they did it or not… Dmitry Sergeevich [Peskov], I asked to be prepared. Do you have a? There should be some material for two minutes. If there is… Dima, can you hear me? Put, please.

The audience is shown material about the murder of Jews and Poles by Ukrainian nationalists during the Second World War

Vladimir Putin is watching a report. Behind the scenes – the voice of propagandist Dmitry Kiselev.

This is Bandera and his henchmen. These are those who today are the heroes of Ukraine. These are those whom today’s Ukrainian authorities protect. Both personally and their ideology. How can you not fight this? We have to fight this. Russia is the most affected country in the fight against Nazism, we will never forget this.

Applause .

The same way, by the way, as ordinary people in Israel. You look at what they say on the Internet – in simple Russian, intelligible folk language. Take a look and you will immediately understand everything .

If this is not neo-Nazism, then what is it? We have every right to believe that the task we have set of “denazification” of Ukraine is one of the key ones.

