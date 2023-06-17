Kremlin decides that goal to “demilitarise” Ukraine has largely been achieved

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian dictator, has said that the task of the aggressor country on the so-called”demilitarisation” of Ukraine has allegedly been largely fulfilled.

Source: Peskov in an interview with RT Arabic, according to TASS propaganda news agency

Quote: “Indeed, Ukraine was heavily militarised at the time of the beginning of its [special military operation, as the Russian Federation calls the war against Ukraine – ed.]. And, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said yesterday, one of the tasks was to demilitarise Ukraine.

In fact, this task is largely completed. Ukraine is using less and less of its weapons. And more and more it uses the weapons systems that Western countries supply it with.”

Details: Peskov added that NATO countries led by the United States are increasingly “getting involved” in the “conflict”, that is, in protecting Ukraine from the war of conquest started by the Russian Federation.

Quote: “The countries of the West, namely the North Atlantic alliance under the leadership of Washington, are increasingly – directly and indirectly – getting involved in this conflict. They intervene in this conflict and become a party to the conflict. Of course, this leads to the fact that the conflict is delayed in time. This leads to the fact that the situation in Europe becomes more tense and unpredictable. And, of course, this obliges Russia to apply more decisive measures to ensure the safety of people in Donbas and the security of the Russian Federation.”

Background: On 16 June, Putin stated that “Russia has every right to consider the denazification of Ukraine one of its main goals.”

On 13 June, Putin made a controversial statement concerning the objectives of the Russian invasion of Ukraine: he believes that they change and stay the same at the same time. Moreover, Putin added that the demilitarisation of Ukraine is still a “practical issue”.

To justify the direct invasion of Ukrainian territory in February 2022, the Kremlin set the goal of “denazification and demilitarisation” of Ukraine. After that, the conditional “goals of the special military operation” to justify the war with Ukraine were repeatedly changed in the rhetoric of the occupiers.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/17/7407320/

