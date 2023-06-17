Invaders conceal data on number of deserters in TOT – human rights defenders

17.06.2023

Data on the number of deserters in the ranks of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) are concealed.

“According to the received information, the data on the number of deserters in the occupied territories are concealed. Officially, they are presented as information on escaped prisoners,” the Eastern Human Rights Group posted on Facebook.

It is noted that 327 people were delivered to detention facilities in January-May (Donetsk and Luhansk regions). Another 92 people are officially wanted in the temporarily occupied territories.

According to the report by the occupation “administrations”, deserters engaged in shooting conflicts with the occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine 19 times for the five months of 2023.

“Mostly, the deserters get into groups of 5-10 people and leave the locations of occupation forces carrying weapons,” the report reads.

Human rights activists point out that most deserters go to Russia’s Rostov region.

At the same time, according to the Eastern Human Rights Group, representatives of the occupying power structures are not willing to detain deserters, expressing “solidarity” with them.

As reported, filtration of the local population has intensified in the temporarily occupied territories.

