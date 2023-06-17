From FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

June 17

At yesterday’s press conference, Russian President Putin attacked Ukrainian President Zelensky’s Jewish heritage, claiming that he had “many Jewish friends” who viewed Zelensky as a “disgrace”.

Meanwhile, the famous Israeli newspaper “The Jerusalem Post” came out with this cover: “50 most influential Jews. Our brightest stars.”👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🇺🇦

THE JERUSALEM POST’S

50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS OF 2022

The Jerusalem Post is proud to present its 2022 list of the 50 Most Influential Jews. Many people influence the world we live in and impact our daily lives. This year, we strived to create a list showcasing the diversity of the Jewish nation while highlighting people from all walks of life – government, art, medicine, literature and science.

1/ Ukraine’s champion1 Volodymyr ZelenskyPHOTO: Ronaldo

Also on the list was Pinchas Goldschmidt, who (from wiki): “gained international media attention for his recommendation that all Jews living in Russia leave the country for their own safety and security.”

“Given his role in speaking for the benefit of the Jewish community, Goldschmidt has stated that he has been a magnet for personal threats of violence by antisemitic extremists.”

Mr Goldschmidt was the Chief Rabi of Russia until his resignation due his opposition to the war in 2022.

