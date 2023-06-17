From FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

June 17
At yesterday’s press conference, Russian President Putin attacked Ukrainian President Zelensky’s Jewish heritage, claiming that he had “many Jewish friends” who viewed Zelensky as a “disgrace”.
Meanwhile, the famous Israeli newspaper “The Jerusalem Post” came out with this cover: “50 most influential Jews. Our brightest stars.”👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🇺🇦
THE JERUSALEM POST’S
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS OF 2022
The Jerusalem Post is proud to present its 2022 list of the 50 Most Influential Jews. Many people influence the world we live in and impact our daily lives. This year, we strived to create a list showcasing the diversity of the Jewish nation while highlighting people from all walks of life – government, art, medicine, literature and science.
1/ Ukraine’s champion1 Volodymyr ZelenskyPHOTO: Ronaldo
Also on the list was Pinchas Goldschmidt, who (from wiki): “gained international media attention for his recommendation that all Jews living in Russia leave the country for their own safety and security.”
“Given his role in speaking for the benefit of the Jewish community, Goldschmidt has stated that he has been a magnet for personal threats of violence by antisemitic extremists.”
Mr Goldschmidt was the Chief Rabi of Russia until his resignation due his opposition to the war in 2022.
The worst Jew-haters in history always begin their rants with :
“Some of my best friends are Jews.”
A notorious anti-Semitic trope.
All Jews should leave Russia. What respectable Jew would want to be associated with Vladimir Solovyov and putler?
FB page; Support Ukraine; Ukrainians in the USA:
“The chief rabbi of Ukraine responded to Putin for Zelenskyy
“I can personally say that I am proud of President Zelenskyy, that he did not run away and is doing everything to help the Ukrainian people. And not only me. I think the whole world is proud of him,” said Moshe Reuven Azman.
He added that there are no neo-Nazis in Ukraine. “There are decent people in Ukraine who protect their Motherland,” the rabbi said.”