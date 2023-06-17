Captured occupier shocked by the atrocities of “Kadyrovtsy”: they raped both women and children (video)

Marta Gichko13:57, 06/17/23

According to him, the Akhmat unit committed war crimes in several occupied cities of the Zaporozhye region.

Soldiers of the 47th “Magura” brigade interrogated a Russian prisoner in the Zaporozhye direction. The occupier admitted that the Russian army is committing war crimes in the occupied territories. He personally knows about the rape of minors, which was committed by “Kadyrovtsy”.

A fragment of the interrogation appeared on the network. On the footage, the captive occupier says that “Kadyrovites” raped women and children in Tokmak and Molochansk.

“Akhmat” raped local women in Tokmak, in Molochansk. And they raped a minor girl. How it ended, I don’t know. Apparently, they were caught,” the occupant says in the video.

The prisoner assures that he regrets his involvement in the war against Ukraine and calls himself a “pawn”.

