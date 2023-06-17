Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine staged the “hunger games” for the Russians (video)

Veronika Prokhorenko14:37, 06/17/23

The invaders, frightened by the actions of our army, staged a race at the front – who will be the first to escape from the “arrival”.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine staged “hunger games” for the invaders at the front – they managed to destroy the Russian “Ural” with a powerful shot .

The enemy was so frightened of the “arrival” that he arranged a race among themselves, where the main prize is “life”. Artillerymen of the Grand Duke Brigade and soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade showed joint work on the positions of the Russian army .

The guys supplemented the video with thematic music and fragments of the famous comedy.

