36 Russians including a child have died because of cider

In Russia, the number of people poisoned by surrogate cider has risen to 106, 36 of whom have died, including a child.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet TASS, referring to Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health of Russia

Quote: “106 people have been affected, including five children. 36 people have died, including one child.”

Background: It was reported earlier that 30 people had died in Russia from poisoning by the Mister Cider beer drink in just two days.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/17/7407254/

