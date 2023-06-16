Trump can achieve peace in Ukraine if he wins US presidential election — Hungary’s Orban

Viktor Orban has repeatedly said that had Trump remained in the White House for a second term, the armed conflict in Ukraine would have been avoided
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
BUDAPEST, June 16. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is confident that former US President Donald Trump, if he wins the 2024 election, would be able to achieve a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.
“There is a man in the West who would be able to end this war and make peace. That man is Donald Trump,” Orban told Kossuth radio on Friday. He stressed that “Hungary would be interested in seeing an advocate of peace at the helm in the United States.”
Orban has repeatedly said that had Trump remained in the White House for a second term, the armed conflict in Ukraine would have been avoided. He also vowed support for Trump and openly wished him success in the upcoming presidential election. The Hungarian prime minister believes that not only Ukraine and Russia, but also the United States, which is Kiev’s top military and financial backer, should participate in negotiations for resolving the Ukrainian conflict.
(C)TASS 2023
3 comments
I know that the Middle East is a different region, with different circumstances, but Trump did broker the Abraham Accords. Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Israel all at peace with one another. Even friendly mercantile trading. Not so much with biden now.
That said, I feel like Trump didn’t do enough to fix America’s internal problems, though I wonder how much of that he was aware of. I also feel it was a mistake for him to approach north korea for improving diplomatic relations, and I heard that during his presidency, Trump had a closed-door meeting with putin. I don’t remember what article it was from.
If we can get the PRC on our side Putin is finished. Biden seems more to be able to achieve this than the orange guy.
Trumpkov intends to gift vast swathes of Ukrainian territory to putler. Which is about as evil an outcome as you can imagine.
Google Col Douglas Macgregor, the putler shit-eater who gave Trump his horrible ideas and might well end up working for a future Trump setup.