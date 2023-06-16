Trump can achieve peace in Ukraine if he wins US presidential election — Hungary’s Orban

Viktor Orban has repeatedly said that had Trump remained in the White House for a second term, the armed conflict in Ukraine would have been avoided

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

BUDAPEST, June 16. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is confident that former US President Donald Trump, if he wins the 2024 election, would be able to achieve a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

“There is a man in the West who would be able to end this war and make peace. That man is Donald Trump,” Orban told Kossuth radio on Friday. He stressed that “Hungary would be interested in seeing an advocate of peace at the helm in the United States.”

Orban has repeatedly said that had Trump remained in the White House for a second term, the armed conflict in Ukraine would have been avoided. He also vowed support for Trump and openly wished him success in the upcoming presidential election. The Hungarian prime minister believes that not only Ukraine and Russia, but also the United States, which is Kiev’s top military and financial backer, should participate in negotiations for resolving the Ukrainian conflict.

(C)TASS 2023

Like this: Like Loading...