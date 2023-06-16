The drowning invaders survived thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine: footage of a unique special operation of the MTR near Kherson

Yana Stavskaya 08:35, 06/16/23

The enemy hit the boats, although his comrades were also in them.

Soldiers of the SSO of Ukraine rescued five Russian military whose positions were flooded in connection with the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam by Russia .

On the morning of June 16, the SSO published a video , which, according to the military, recorded a special operation to rescue the drowning invaders. They have already replenished the exchange fund.

“Having blown up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, the Russian command in no way took into account the life of its own personnel. After all, after the spill of water, dozens of invaders remained cut off from the mainland in flooded positions in the Kherson region,” the report says.

One of these positions of the Russian Armed Forces was submerged under water, and several Russians were about to drown. Having received information about the possibility of capturing the enemy, the SOF soldiers went after him.

Five enemy fighters were placed in boats. At this time, from other positions, the enemy hit the boats, despite the fact that his comrades were also in them.

But all the prisoners were brought alive to the coast. Soldiers of the MTR of Ukraine were not injured during the mission.

Undermining the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station – consequences for the Russian Federation and Ukraine

The Russians blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station on the night of June 6, 2023 . Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned the public and international organizations that the occupiers had planted explosives at an infrastructure facility, and could undermine the dam at any convenient time for them.

The Russians themselves do not hide their involvement in ecocide, noting that in this way they allegedly prevented Ukraine from counterattacking in the south.

And although Czech President Peter Pavel agreed that the crime of the Russian Federation would affect the June battles along the entire front line, Western analysts, in turn, noted that this supposedly would not affect the advancement of the Ukrainian army, since the Ukrainian Armed Forces did not cross the Dnieper .

But the Russians overdid it and flooded their own positions. Under water were mainly settlements on the left bank of the Kherson region occupied by the Russian Federation, since it is much lower than the right one.

The Ukrainian military, who witnessed the crime of the enemy, confirmed the heavy losses of the RF Armed Forces. The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believe that the invaders were not warned on the spot, because, perhaps, the command of the Russian Federation wanted to keep the element of surprise for the Armed Forces of Ukraine themselves.

While experts are pondering how the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station will affect the advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is the civilian population that continues to suffer, especially on the left bank. It has been established that the invaders do not evacuate the Ukrainians , on the contrary, taking advantage of the moment, they are robbed and shot while trying to save them.

